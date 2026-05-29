8 lion cubs died of suspected Babesia infection, no deaths in 2 days: Gujarat Minister

Vaccination and de-ticking of lions being carried out at Gir forest amidst Babesia threat. (Enhanced using AI) (Credits: X/ANI)

Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Friday said that eight lion cubs have died of suspected Babesia parasitic infection in the Gir region and that reports of their samples, sent to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center, are expected in three-four days.

Modhwadia added that there has been no such suspected death of lions in the last two days.

Modhwadia said, “Deaths of eight lion cubs have come to light. And whether the deaths have occurred owing to Babesia or for some other reason, its confirmation can be done only after getting the medical report.”

Babesia, a parasitic disease, spreads through ticks and can cause weakness, coughing and nasal discharge in affected animals.