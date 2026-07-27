The state government has issued directives to the authorities concerned to immediately inspect and repair non-functional or damaged infrastructure in schools such as toilets for girls, boys and specially-abled, boundary walls, drinking water and prepare accurate reports about the on-ground situation.
The action follows a report of the Unified District Information System for Education plus (UDISE+) released earlier this month that flagged shortfalls in these areas. In the case of toilets, it showed that of 53,425 schools, 2,258 either did not have girls’ toilets or they were not in working condition, which was far better in the case of boys where only 400 of 50,998 schools had non-functional toilets. In the former case, 1,932 schools did not have girls’ toilets, as per the report. Of the total schools, 13,301 are primary schools and over 26,798 are upper primary schools, of which nearly 65 per cent are government schools.
The UDISE report is one of the largest management information systems that serves as the official statistics of the Ministry of Education, which released its report for 2025-26 on July 7.
The Samagra Shiksha division of the education department has written to all primary and secondary school administrators to keep these infrastructure in working condition, with a note: “Because of lack of minor maintenance or regular cleaning of such basic facilities, these become nonfunctional.”
Samagra Shiksha project state director Ranjeeth Kumar J says teachers are “sceptic” about reporting such instances accurately, fearing they won’t get grants. “For instance, if a school building is in a dilapidated state and has to operate out of another building until it is rebuilt; Even if the host school has toilet and drinking water facilities, the teachers state that these facilities are not available, fearing they would not get grants”, says Kumar J.
The SS division directed the School Management Committees – a body comprising guardians, parents and school administrators – to ensure that these works are carried out either under the School Infrastructure Maintenance Grant or composite grant.
The directive came after a meeting with Chief Secretary M K Das where it was stressed that working civil infrastructure was important for enhancing the quality of education. Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan undertakes civil infrastructure work such as clean drinking water facilities, classrooms as well separate toilets for girls and boys, mid-day meal, compound wall and Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School (KGBV Building), New Secondary Schools, Model School, Model Day schools, girls and boys hostels, staff quarters for teachers, special toilets and resource rooms for physically challenged. “It is necessary to ensure that students are not deprived of basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets and that every student in the school is provided with these,” the note said.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More