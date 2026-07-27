Fix toilets, provide drinking water facilities: Education department to Gujarat schools

Of the total schools, 13,301 are primary schools and over 26,798 are upper primary schools, of which nearly 65 per cent are government schools. (AI generated using AI)

The state government has issued directives to the authorities concerned to immediately inspect and repair non-functional or damaged infrastructure in schools such as toilets for girls, boys and specially-abled, boundary walls, drinking water and prepare accurate reports about the on-ground situation.

The action follows a report of the Unified District Information System for Education plus (UDISE+) released earlier this month that flagged shortfalls in these areas. In the case of toilets, it showed that of 53,425 schools, 2,258 either did not have girls’ toilets or they were not in working condition, which was far better in the case of boys where only 400 of 50,998 schools had non-functional toilets. In the former case, 1,932 schools did not have girls’ toilets, as per the report. Of the total schools, 13,301 are primary schools and over 26,798 are upper primary schools, of which nearly 65 per cent are government schools.