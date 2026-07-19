A subway under tracks: Surat’s Udhna station gets India’s first steel pedestrian underpass

The factory-fabricated steel structure is installed directly at the site, ensuring superior quality and minimising the duration of track blocks.

In a major boost to passenger safety, Udhna railway station in Surat got the country’s first steel subway to connect platforms – built using the ‘track cut-and-cover’ method to save time for the construction of traditional infrastructure.

As part of a pilot project of the Railways, a steel subway was on Friday installed underneath the tracks at the Udhna station where thousands of migrants from the textile industry wait long hours on the platforms — making night halts and running from one platform to another to catch trains to their home states.

The station witnesses a footfall of around 10,000 passengers daily.

After the start of the Iran war, the station saw a footfall of over three times its capacity in March to May when migrants began to leave Surat for their home states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha to escape the LPG crisis.