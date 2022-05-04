Udhna police lodges 2 FIRs over AAP-BJP scuffle in Surat

Udhna police station in Surat has lodged two FIRs Monday, charging 16 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including the party’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia, for unlawful assembly and rioting.

The FIRs were lodged after two AAP leaders were injured in a scuffle between AAP and BJP workers in Surat on Monday.

The first FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by a police sub-inspector DK Zala of Udhna police station, against Italia and 15 other party workers, charging them for offences punishable under IPC sections 143, 145, 146 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting). The FIR notes that Italia along with 15-20 others unlawfully assembled and demonstrated without any permission and the accused involved in the rally were apprehended from outside Surat BJP office.

A second FIR was filed after AAP leader Dinesh Jikadra lodged a complaint. Jikadra is one of the two AAP leaders who suffered injuries and was admitted to the New Civil Hospital in Surat on Monday, and does not name any accused persons.

Jikadra in his complaint has said that AAP workers marched in protest to BJP’s Udhna zone office to protest against Surat Municipal Corporation staff’s treatment of AAP workers on May 1 , when “around 10 people from Udhna BJP office” assaulted him and another AAP leader Pankaj Ambaliya.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Italia said, “It is the job of the opposition to protest against policies. But protest does not mean that it escalates to beating up people. These BJP goons, intoxicated with power, have become fearless.”

Italia alleged that an FIR was launched only after the party held talks with the Surat police commissioner and he intervened, however no accused was named in the FIR. During the press conference, Italia released a pamphlet with names and facts of those who allegedly attacked AAP workers printed on them.

“I will identify the face and name of these goons sitting in the BJP office. The name of this goon is Subhash Navadia, who is seen with BJP youth wing chief. He was present yesterday. The second goon is Divyesh Katrodia who too was present. Third goon is Surat BJYM youth chief, Bhavin Topiwala. Another is Pravin Patil. These people have said in their defence that AAP workers came to attack the BJP office,” he said.

Topiwala had told this paper Monday, “If someone tries to attack our centre (BJP office), we will not tolerate… There were some notorious elements in the opponent group who broke the police cordon.”

According to Surat city BJP president Niranjana Janjmera, “Our party leaders were busy in a meeting when AAP leaders started protesting outside our office. Some notorious elements tried to enter the cordoned area and there was scuffle… We were protecting our premises.”

Udhna police station police inspector YM Gohil said, “When the complainant himself did not name any accused, how do we add names of accused? We will investigate, and whosoever the investigation reveals as the accused, will be charged accordingly. “