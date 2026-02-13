Uday Kotak GIFT City’s new chairman: Gujarat govt

Reacting to the development, Adhia described Kotak as a “Much better leader to lead GIFT City”.

THE GUJARAT government on Friday appointed Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak as Chairman of the Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) city, Gandhinagar. Kotak replaces Hasmukh Adhia, a former bureaucrat, ex-union finance secretary and principal adviser to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

An order to this effect was issued by the Urban Development and Urban Housing department of the Gujarat government on Friday afternoon.

Reacting to the development, Adhia described Kotak as a “Much better leader to lead GIFT City”.

Sources in the government told The Indian Express, “Someone from the industry, like Kotak, might work better for the job.”

Adhia was appointed as non-executive chairman of the GIFT City, a greenfield smart city and brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 19, 2023.