Three wanted over attack on Rajasthan cop after Udaipur killing held in Vadodara

The Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) arrested three persons allegedly involved in grievously injuring a police constable in Bhim of Rajsamand in Rajasthan during violent protests that took place in the wake of Udaipur killing.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, the three accused identified as Mahavir alias Gujjar Don, Balveer alias Veer and Shravan alias Villain were held by a team from a remote location in Vadodara.

According to the police, the three accused were allegedly involved in striking a sword at the neck of Rajasthan police constable Sandeep Chaudhary in Bhim during a protest demonstration against the terror killing of a Hindu tailor by two accused persons in Udaipur.

“On June 29, there were protests held across Rajasthan due to the killing in Udaipur. During the protest demonstration in Bhim, a few anti social elements had started rioting and attacking policemen on duty with stone pelting and sharp weapons. In that regard, constable Chaudhary was attacked with a sword and he remains in critical condition in a hospital in Ajmer. The three accused were held from Limda in Waghodia of Vadodara based on specific input. The accused will be handed over to Rajsamand police,” said a senior official of Gujarat ATS.

On June 28, two accused — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — hacked to death victim Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor, at his shop in Udaipur, allegedly over a post shared by Kanhaiya Lal on social media in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who allegedly made a blasphemous comment against Prophet Mohammad during a live television debate. The two accused Akhtari and Mohammad were held shortly after the murder by Rajasthan Police, even as gruesome videos made by them, allegedly for the purpose of terrorism, went viral on social media. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the NIA to take over the case.