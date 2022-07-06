Udaipur killing: ATS probing persons part of WhatsApp group

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating a few persons from Ahmedabad who were allegedly part of a WhatsApp group with a person who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy of Udaipur murder.

According to senior officials of the Gujarat ATS, an ongoing investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, over sharing a remark on the Prophet, has revealed the presence of a WhatsApp group in which several persons were part, including the accused killers.

However, a Gujarat ATS official confirmed to The Indian Express that no connection of any person from Ahmedabad or Gujarat has come out in the conspiracy.

“We have not found connection of anyone from Ahmedabad or Gujarat in relation to the murder or conspiracy. However, we are investigating certain persons who were part of a WhatsApp group, to check whether they were involved in any suspicious activity. The investigation is at a preliminary stage,” said a senior ATS official.

On June 28, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad killed Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor, at his shop in Udaipur, allegedly over a post he shared on social media in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remark on the Prophet during a television debate.

Rajasthan police arrested Akhtari and Mohammad shortly after the murder, even as gruesome videos made by them went viral on social media. Later, the Ministry of Home

Affairs (MHA) directed the NIA to take over the investigation.

The NIA has made two more arrests in the case — Mohammad Mohsin and Aasif — for allegedly being involved in the murder conspiracy.