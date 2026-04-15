Former UCO bank officials, businessman get 3-year jail in Rs 643 lakh loan fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it had registered the case on April 27, 2016, against the three accused and others. (File Photo)

The CBI court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday sentenced two former UCO Bank officials and a businessman to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 30 lakh on them in a loan fraud case.

The accused have been identified as Medam Bhagavathi Prasad, former senior manager UCO Bank, Chiloda Branch, Gandhinagar; Bhaskar Rameshchandra Soni, former assistant manager of the bank, and Jagruti Nimish Parikh, proprietor of M/s Jagruti Plastics, Ahmedabad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it had registered the case on April 27, 2016, against the three accused and others.

It was alleged that Prasad while working as the branch manager, UCO Bank, Chiloda Branch, Gandhinagar, fraudulently sanctioned and disbursed loans amounting to Rs 643 lakh, to 17 different persons/firms (borrowers), who submitted “fake documents”.