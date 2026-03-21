UCC protest outside Ahmedabad’s Jama Masjid: 4 men, 1 woman detained

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Five people protesting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) were detained outside the Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The protesters held placards, posters of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and shouted slogans as people exited the mosque after Eid prayers.
“We are protesting the UCC. The Shariat does not say this, and the government should take it back,” a woman protester said. The banners the protesters held stated that the UCC is “against Sharia” and should be revoked. Another protester said, “The UCC is against Article 25 of the Constitution and against women. It encourages live-in relations. It should be revoked.” They were promptly detained by the police deployed as part of Eid security preparations.
Four men and a woman were detained, Rupal Solanki, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, confirmed.
The protests are in the backdrop of a state-appointed panel submitting its final report on UCC implementation in Gujarat to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on March 17. Following this, the Gujarat government introduced the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly on March 18, proposing a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.
Among other things, it provides for registration of live-in relationships, as well as their termination through a formal declaration.
The Bill will be taken up for discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on March 24, a day before the Budget Session comes to an end. If the Bill is passed, Gujarat will be the second state in India to implement the UCC after Uttarakhand.
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