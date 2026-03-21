UCC protest outside Ahmedabad’s Jama Masjid: 4 men, 1 woman detained

Five people protesting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) were detained outside the Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The protesters held placards, posters of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and shouted slogans as people exited the mosque after Eid prayers.

“We are protesting the UCC. The Shariat does not say this, and the government should take it back,” a woman protester said. The banners the protesters held stated that the UCC is “against Sharia” and should be revoked. Another protester said, “The UCC is against Article 25 of the Constitution and against women. It encourages live-in relations. It should be revoked.” They were promptly detained by the police deployed as part of Eid security preparations.