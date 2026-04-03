‘UCC enactment raises doubts about consistency with central laws’: Governor urged to withhold assent

MINORITY COORDINATION Committee (MCC) Gujarat has requested Governor Acharya Devvrat to withhold the assent to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation and reserve the Bill for consideration of the President under Article 200, as it “raises substantial constitutional, legal, federal, and social concerns that warrant careful reconsideration”.

The proposed UCC Act, in its current form, appears to risk disturbing this balance by imposing uniformity without adequately safeguarding diversity, the Committee stated in its representation to the Governor.

“Personal laws are not merely legal constructs but are deeply rooted in religious beliefs, cultural traditions, and social practices of various communities. The Supreme Court has, in multiple judgments, acknowledged the sensitive nature of personal laws and the need for gradual, consultative reform rather than abrupt legislative imposition. Any attempt to override these frameworks without consensus may lead to unintended constitutional conflicts and social unrest,” stated the representation.