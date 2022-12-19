U20 will lead to major exchange of ideas on urban developemnt: Gujarat CM

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday unveiled the logo, website and social media handles of Urban-20 or U20 in Gandhinagar as part of G20 programmes to be held in the state next year, and said this will lead to major exchange of ideas in terms of urban development and planning.

Under the G20 presidency of India, Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage city, has been selected to host the U20 cycle.

In a video message at the event, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that the activities and discussions among mayors and officials during the year will help in finetuning the policies in this area. The platform will also benefit from sharing best practices of urban bodies from major cities of G20 countries, he said.

“U20 is an important city diplomacy initiative, which reinforces the role of cities in taking the sustainable agenda forward,” an official release quoted Puri as saying.

More than 700 representatives, including mayors and senior officials of urban development bodies from across the country took part virtually in the event, formally launching the Ahmedabad presidency of U20.

During the event, the CM invited all the stakeholders to Gujarat during the year and hoped that it will lead to fulfilling the mandate of U20 agenda. “U20 is a unique concept, which focuses on urban development. This cycle will become a platform for leaders from across the world for discussions and collective action,” the chief minister said.

Along with C40 (Climate 40) and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), City Sherpas’ inception meeting will be held on February 9-10, 2023. Thematic discussions and side events on urban development issues also will be held, culminating with U20 Mayors’ Summit in July 2023.

Ahmedabad became a member of the C40 on June 30, 2022, and has been a member of other global alliances like Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy and International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI).

Urban-20 (U20), one of the Engagement Groups of G20, provides a platform for cities from G20 countries to facilitate discussions on important urban development issues, including climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, affordable housing and financing of urban infrastructure and propose collective solutions.

