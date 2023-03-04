Two youths stabbed to death, two injured over monetary dispute in Surat: Police

Two youths were stabbed to death while two were injured after a rival gang attacked them over an alleged monetary dispute in the Chowk Bazaar area of Surat on Friday.

While Rajesh Rathod (23) and Kartik Nayak (21)—both residents of Ved Road area—succumbed to the attack on the spot, two others Paresh Rathod and Manoj Patel incurred minor injuries and were admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, a group of eight men, armed with sharp weapons, intercepted the four youths and took them to a stranded place at Ataljinagar.

Following a heated exchange of words, the group assaulted the four youths. Manoj has filed a complaint against the eight youths of which five have been identified as Rajvir Ramchandra, Montu Pradhan, Abhishek Gupta, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Abid Chand—all residents of Chowk Bazaar and Katargam. Police said both Ahmed and Chand have criminal backgrounds.

Recently, there was a clash between the two groups—one headed by Rathod and the other by Ahmed, said police.

“There was a quarrel between the two groups over an old monetary dispute, which led to the incident. The condition of Manoj and Paresh are stable. We have rounded up a few youths and are trying to pick up others. We have come to know that around one and half month ago, a similar quarrel erupted between these two groups, but it was only verbal altercation,” said Rupal Solanki, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch.