Two youths murdered in Ahmedabad

Two youths were murdered in separate instances at Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad on Saturday.

According to police, in the first incident, Chandan Goswami (21), a resident of Shankarnagar society, was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons. According to police, the victim, who was employed in tiles business, had gone to Ramrajyanagar Saturday night, when he was attacked by unidentified persons with sticks and rods.

“The victim was taken to civil hospital in Asarwa and was declared dead during treatment on Saturday afternoon. We have lodged a case of murder under IPC 302 against unidentified persons,” said an official at Amraiwadi police station.

In another case, a 24-year-old youth, Manoj Vaghela, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of four persons outside National Handloom store in Amraiwadi on Saturday evening.

According to police, Manoj was attacked allegedly over an old rivalry.

“He was declared brought dead by doctors in the civil hospital. We have lodged a case of murder against four persons, but no arrest has been made yet,” said the official.