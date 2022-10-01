Two women killed, five critically injured after LPG cylinder blast in Vadodara

Two women were killed and five others were critically injured Friday in a blast due to gas leakage from an LPG cylinder in a house at Dev Nagar society in Diwalipura area of Vadodara.

Fire officials said that as many as 12 homes in the neighbourhood have also been left damaged due to the intensity of the blast.

According to officials of the Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services (VFES), the blast occurred on Friday morning due to a leaking LPG cylinder in house number 106 of the residential colony.

While three members of the family where the blast occurred — Jayesh Jain, his mother Shakuntala and son Dhruvesh — sustained severe burns, their neighbours, Ambalal Chauhan and his wife Leela, Dipak Chauhan and Bhavna Gohil also sustained burns from neighbouring homes.

All the injured were rushed to the SSG hospital, where Shakuntala and Leela succumbed to their burns.

Parth Brahmabhatt, Chief Fire Officer of VMC, told The Indian Express, “This kind of a blast is called ‘suspicious blast’ and occurs when the LPG cylinder has developed leakage and the gas has been leaking continuously, forming a balloon in the space where it is located… It could spread across the room or the area. The moment it receives any ignition in the form of fire, electricity or lightning, it can explode… One must be extremely cautious if there is any smell of gas leak in the house, there should be no ignition used, and even the start of a switch can be a trigger.”

The blast in Dev Nagar has caused damage in several homes in the colony with as many as 11 houses seeing parts of their walls crack or collapse. Most of the 11 homes in the vicinity also had their window panes shatter due to the impact of the blast.

Officials added that three others are critically injured and the possibility of the death toll rising is high.