Vadodara: Two women jump in front of train with 3-year-old girl, none survive

Two women allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train, along with a three-year-old girl, near Nadiad railway station on Thursday afternoon. The train was en route to Ahmedabad when the incident took place between Anand and Nadiad railway stations, the police said. While none of the three have been identified yet, the women were said to be aged around 50 and 35 respectively.

Advertising

“In a memo submitted by the train’s driver, he stated that the women jumped in front of the train. So prima facie, it appears to be a suicide, but we have not recovered any suicide note or any other identity proof. They were not carrying any ID proofs or bag with them, and we have not found any belonging of theirs which could help us identify them,” said OI Siddi, Sub-Inspector, Nadiad railway police division.

The police has also circulated their photographs across the town for identification and is looking at missing persons reports. For now, the police has lodged a case of accidental death.