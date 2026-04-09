Two Surat men arrested for cheating over 4,000 in 20 states by selling low-quality garments online

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Surat police said it has arrested two persons for allegedly cheating over 4,000 people across the country by selling low-quality garments to them after showing different products on their website, www.pavitrawear.com.

The police said that the accused, identified as Ankit Ajudiya (29), a resident of Punagam, and Maulik Dudhagara (25), a resident of Mota Varachha, listed the price of ladies’ wear ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs. 1300 on their website and allegedly sent customers cheap products worth around Rs 200. They had placed advertisements on social media and online platforms to attract customers and cheated over 4,200 people spread across 20 states across the country, the police said.

Acting on two complaints, Surat cybercrime unit officials on Tuesday evening carried out raids in an office in Kohinoor Complex at Saroli and detained the two men. The cops checked their email accounts and found over a thousand complaints from customers, all outside Gujarat, demanding a refund of their money over the delivery of ladies’ wear made of low-quality fabric.

On checking their email accounts and website, police found that they had received a payment of Rs 13.30 lakh via cash on delivery and Rs 6.61 lakh through prepaid delivery by allegedly selling low-quality fabrics in the last two months. Following the raid, Surat Cyber Crime police officer Satish Baliram had lodged a complaint against Maulik and Ankit under BNS Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and Information Technology Act Section 66(d) (cheating by personalisation). The police arrested both accused on Wednesday.

DCP Cyber Crime Bishakha Jain said, “The raid was carried out based on the complaints from two customers of Ghaziabad. They paid Rs 1200 and Rs. 1100 through cash on delivery for two garments. After opening the parcel, they found that they had received ladies’ wear of different sizes and designs, which were made using low-quality garments.”

“We acted on the complaint and through technical surveillance and other details, our team reached the spot and caught both the accused who have confessed to doing such business for the last two months. They said they were doing genuine business and faced losses. They made a website and placed advertisements on various online platforms, including Instagram and other social media platforms, to attract customers. While making contracts with online platforms, they had mentioned that their advertisement should not be displayed in Gujarat.”

“The accused had cheated people staying in over 20 states across the country. We have received over 2,000 complaints from customers across the country,” Jain said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.