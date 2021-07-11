Vadodara: Two students drown in Mahisagar river

Shah hailed from Surendranagar and Goyal was a native of Surat, officials said.

Two second-year MBBS students of Baroda Medical College drowned in the Mahisagar river near Lachanpur in Savli taluka of Vadodara district on Saturday. The incident took place when a group of 12 students of the college decided to venture into the river while picnicking at the popular tourist spot.

The deceased, identified as Siddhi Shah (20) and Amogh Goyal (20), went missing after entering the river for a swim along with a third student, who was rescued by local swimmers.

Eye witnesses told officials of Savli police station that the three students had gone into the deeper part of the river when the two of them were swept away. “Local swimmers had already reached the spot to help them. One student was rescued but the bodies of the other two were found after over an hour of search operations.

The deaths of the two students sent the medical college in Vadodara into mourning as the bodies arrived at the SSG cold room later in the day. Shah hailed from Surendranagar and Goyal was a native of Surat, officials said.