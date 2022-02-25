Two Rajasthan natives held in Gujarat with drug worth Rs 20 lakh

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Rajasthan for allegedly smuggling mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh to Kutch on Friday.

According to ATS officials, Noora Khan Sameja and Kayam Khan alias Raees, both natives of Barmer in Rajasthan, were held in the Santalpur area of Gujarat’s Patan district while travelling in a Ford Endeavour with 200 grams of the banned narcotic drug.

“We received information that two persons carrying narcotics had left Barmer around 12am and reached Patan using the Santalpur-Varahi highway. The vehicle was cordoned off and the accused were apprehended. We have confiscated 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh from them. They were bringing the narcotic to Anjar in Kutch,” said a senior official of the squad. Both the accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act.