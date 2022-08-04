Two police personnel injured after attack on police outpost in Nadiad

August 4, 2022 2:34:38 am
Two police personnel were injured after a group of persons allegedly attacked a police outpost and vandalized it over an old dispute at Mahemdavad Railway Station in Nadiad of Kheda Wednesday.
According to police, the incident occurred around 1 am Wednesday when a group of seven persons started throwing stones a police team of Nadiad Railway Police stationed at the police outpost at Mahmedavad Railway Station.
After the police team locked itself inside the police outpost for safety, the accused group allegedly broke in and assaulted two police personnel identified as police constable Ravi Chauhan and Head Constable Dilipbhai. While Chauhan received fracture on his right hand, Dilipbhai received fracture on his right leg, said the police.
“A team of four police personnel headed by Head Constable Dilipbhai was patrolling the Mahemadavad railway station platform when around 12:50 am, one Sahil Vora alias Deewan and six others approached us. Sahil told me that I was trying to book him under false cases and today he will kill me. They then reached the police outpost and started throwing stones at the team. We locked ourselves inside the police outpost,” said Constable Ravi Chauhan in his complaint at Nadiad Railway Police Station.
Subscriber Only Stories
“However they broke the door using sticks and then barged in and assaulted us. They then vanadalized the outpost and ran away when additional force arrived. I and HC Dilipbhai received fractures and were taken to Nadiad Civil Hospital,” he added.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Taking cognizance, police lodged a case against Sahil Vora alias Deewan, Kishan Thakor, Himmatsinh Parmar, Sagar Parmar, Raees and two other unidentified men.
No arrest has been made yet in the case, said the police.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Two arrested for raping minor
At 132.5 metres, water level in Narmada dam nears FRL
Thai national detained for working without visa at spa, two more arrested
Two arrested in UT for drink driving, wielding toy pistol
Shinde reverses another MVA move, this time on BMC wards delimitation
4 accused of multiple vehicle thefts in Panchkula nabbed, one from Gurgaon, others from Meerut
Delhi govt to roll out premium bus service
Cabinet decision on delimitation takes BMC poll preparation back to square one
Jail dept seeks immediate filling of senior posts
State govt draws flak as PGI stops treatment of Punjab patients under Ayushman Bharat
Hindu Yuva Vahini units dissolved
Held under POCSO; bus conductor, now out on bail, molests minor again