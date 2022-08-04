scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Two police personnel injured after attack on police outpost in Nadiad

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 am Wednesday when a group of seven persons started throwing stones a police team of Nadiad Railway Police stationed at the police outpost at Mahmedavad Railway Station.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 4, 2022 2:34:38 am
Nadiad, police attack on Nadiad, Nadiad police outpost attacked, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad latest news, Indian ExpressAfter the police team locked itself inside the police outpost for safety, the accused group allegedly broke in and assaulted two police personnel identified as police constable Ravi Chauhan and Head Constable Dilipbhai. (file)

Two police personnel were injured after a group of persons allegedly attacked a police outpost and vandalized it over an old dispute at Mahemdavad Railway Station in Nadiad of Kheda Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 am Wednesday when a group of seven persons started throwing stones a police team of Nadiad Railway Police stationed at the police outpost at Mahmedavad Railway Station.

After the police team locked itself inside the police outpost for safety, the accused group allegedly broke in and assaulted two police personnel identified as police constable Ravi Chauhan and Head Constable Dilipbhai. While Chauhan received fracture on his right hand, Dilipbhai received fracture on his right leg, said the police.

“A team of four police personnel headed by Head Constable Dilipbhai was patrolling the Mahemadavad railway station platform when around 12:50 am, one Sahil Vora alias Deewan and six others approached us. Sahil told me that I was trying to book him under false cases and today he will kill me. They then reached the police outpost and started throwing stones at the team. We locked ourselves inside the police outpost,” said Constable Ravi Chauhan in his complaint at Nadiad Railway Police Station.

“However they broke the door using sticks and then barged in and assaulted us. They then vanadalized the outpost and ran away when additional force arrived. I and HC Dilipbhai received fractures and were taken to Nadiad Civil Hospital,” he added.

Taking cognizance, police lodged a case against Sahil Vora alias Deewan, Kishan Thakor, Himmatsinh Parmar, Sagar Parmar, Raees and two other unidentified men.

More from Ahmedabad

No arrest has been made yet in the case, said the police.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:34:38 am

