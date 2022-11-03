scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Two-phase Gujarat Assembly polls to be held on December 1 and 5; results on December 8

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said many factors had gone into the timing of the announcement, including the term of the Assembly, the availability of security forces and the weather

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said many factors had gone into the timing of the announcement, including the term of the Assembly that will end on February 18, 2023, the availability of security forces and the weather.(File)

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the Gujarat Assembly polls would be held in two phases, with polling on December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes on December 8, the same day as counting for the Himachal Pradesh polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said many factors had gone into the timing of the announcement, including the term of the Assembly that will end on February 18, 2023, the availability of security forces and the weather.

More from Ahmedabad

Asked to respond to allegations that the announcement was delayed to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi time to visit the state, Kumar reiterated that there were multiple factors. “Keep this also in mind that a tragic incident just occurred there. Yesterday also there was state mourning in there,” he said, referring to the recent bridge collapse at Morbi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:01:22 pm
Next Story

Dharmendra-Hema Malini attend Esha Deol’s rooftop birthday bash, Fardeen Khan and Zayed Khan attend too. See inside pics

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement