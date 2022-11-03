Two-phase Gujarat Assembly polls to be held on December 1 and 5; results on December 8

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the Gujarat Assembly polls would be held in two phases, with polling on December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes on December 8, the same day as counting for the Himachal Pradesh polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said many factors had gone into the timing of the announcement, including the term of the Assembly that will end on February 18, 2023, the availability of security forces and the weather.

Asked to respond to allegations that the announcement was delayed to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi time to visit the state, Kumar reiterated that there were multiple factors. “Keep this also in mind that a tragic incident just occurred there. Yesterday also there was state mourning in there,” he said, referring to the recent bridge collapse at Morbi.