Two persons dead, three critically injured as SUV rams truck in Ahmedabad

Two people were dead and three others were critically injured as a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed a truck in the Ramol area of Ahmedabad Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 2 am when the speeding TATA Harrier lost control and crashed into a parked truck outside the Ramol police outpost.

The car doors were jammed in the aftermath of the accident and the firefighters of the Fire Safety Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), who rushed to the spot, had to cut open the SUV using a hydraulic Combi tool to rescue the five passengers trapped inside.

“The entire operation lasted for 40-45 minutes where we were able to cut open the car using tools and rescue the victims. The car had lost control and crashed into the truck parked on the roadside. All victims were rushed to LG Hospital,” said Rajesh Bhatt, chief fire officer, AMC.

According to the police, the victims were all friends who were travelling in the SUV. Only two injured persons – Bharat Nishad and Tiku Rajput – have been identified so far.