Two new Omicron cases in Gujarat: NRI’s wife, brother-in-law test positive

ALMOST A week after an NRI who arrived in Jamnagar tested positive for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, his wife and brother-in-law have also tested positive for the same mutant. The duo are, however, asymptomatic, officials of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) said Friday. With this, the number of Omicron cases has gone up to three in the state.

Gujarat also reported three deaths on a single day, a significant rise from that seen last week when three deaths were reported in a span of seven days.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 63 positive cases Friday, including 11 from Jamnagar. The district is showing early signs of an emerging hotspot with rapid growth in the number of cases this week. Since December 7, Jamnagar has added a total of 31 cases, and currently, has 40 active cases.

Gujarat had last reported as many deaths on a single day in June-end. Deaths included one each reported from Valsad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

“Genome sequencing has confirmed that the NRI’s wife and his brother-in-law have also contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. However, they were asymptomatic when they tested positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic even today, though they remain admitted to a hospital,” Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kharadi told The Indian Express. The 72-year-old NRI, a Zimbabwean citizen, his 45-year-old wife and their daughter had landed in Gujarat on November 28. The wife is a native of Jamnagar and her 35-year-old brother resides in the same district. The brother had received the NRI family in Ahmedabad before driving them to Jamnagar in his car.

On December 1, the NRI complained of a sore throat and body ache and tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to a special isolation ward of Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital in Jamnagar city while samples of his nasal swab were sent to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for complete genome sequencing of the virus that he had contracted. Following the sequencing, GBRC scientists had concluded the NRI had contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

After the NRI tested positive, his wife, daughter and seven members of the host’s family were isolated at their home in Jamnagar. Their samples were collected for Covid-19 testing. However, nine members had returned a negative test result.

They were again tested on Saturday after the elderly man was confirmed to be the first case of Omicron variant in Gujarat and the third in India. Results of the second tests on the NRI’s wife and brother-in-law had returned positive, following which, they were shifted to the government-run GG hospital and their samples were sent to GBRC. The Jamnagar municipal commissioner said the results of the genome sequencing were made available late Thursday evening.

“The rest of the family members are asymptomatic but we shall do their confirmatory tests after eight days. The NRI, too, has also been asymptomatic for the last four-five days but he continues to be under observation in the hospital,” the municipal commissioner further said.

Incidentally, JMC had also tested seven children from Jamnagar city who used to go to the house of the NRI’s host for tuition. But all of them have tested negative.