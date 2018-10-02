Two minor girls ‘raped’ in separate incidents in Surat

Two minor girls were raped in Surat on Saturday (Representational image) Two minor girls were raped in Surat on Saturday (Representational image)

Two minor girls were raped in Surat on Saturday in two separate incidents. While the accused in one of the cases has been arrested, the police are yet to identify the accused in the second case.

In the first incident, according to police, a five-year-old girl was playing with a minor boy near her house in Surat, after which she went missing. The boy told the girl’s mother that his 19-year-old maternal uncle had taken her.

The girl’s parents started to look for her and the accused, who is a neighbour of the family. Then they contacted the police who launched a manhunt. The accused was found in an inebriated condition a few hours later.

Meanwhile, the minor girl was found at around 1.30 am on Sunday in a ground used by Surat Municipal Corporation. She was rushed to the New Civil Hospital where her condition is reported to be serious.

The accused confessed to have raped the girl after luring her with chocolates, police said.

On Monday afternoon, the accused was produced before Surat district court, which sent him to police remand till

October 5.

In the second case, another five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then dropped back at her house in Surat on Saturday night.

The girl’s mother woke up at around 2 am hearing her cries and found blood stains on her clothes. She was rushed to the New Civil Hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was raped.

According to the complaint filed by her mother, the girl said that she was abducted by a man living in the neighbourhood. He allegedly took her to a secluded area where he assaulted her and raped her, before bringing her back to her house.

Police have registered a rape complaint against an unknown person.

Police inspector V M Makwana said, “We have registered rape complaints in both the cases. In one case, we have arrested the accused. In the second case, the accused is yet to be identified. We are putting our best efforts to identify and arrest the accused.”

He further said, “The accused in the first case hails from Bihar. He has been working at an embroidery unit since the last one year. He was jobless since last fifteen days. He is addicted to liquor and drugs. He is a neighbour of the girl’s family.”

Two FIRs have been registered in the cases under relevant IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

