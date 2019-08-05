Two men booked for raping 14-year-old girl

A fourteen-year-old-girl of Morbi district was allegedly raped by her neighbour and his friend, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused had also shot videos of the victim.

Police said that accused neighbour, who is married and a father of two children himself, befriended the minor girl and raped her twice around six months ago. “The accused later told his friend about the assault. The friend then contacted the victim and told her that he knew about her rape and offered to get her a job,” a police inspector investigating the case told The Indian Express on Sunday.

“With the help of his friend, the person (who offered her the job) took the victim to a town in Surendranagar district and the duo shot a TikTok video with her. Later, the man threatened and raped the minor.”

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, police on Saturday booked two persons involved for the alleged rape and one person for abetting the crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The neighbour’s friend did get the girl employed in a ceramic unit but the unit later discharged her after coming to know that she was a minor and therefore not employable,” the inspector said. “The victim kept mum all these months. It was only when the neighbour who raped her had a quarrel with the victim’s mother over some other issue recently that she told her mother that he and his friend had raped her six months ago,” the inspector added.

“Investigation in the case is ongoing. However, we have not made any arrests so far.”