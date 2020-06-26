Two men arrested on abduction charge in Ahmedabad

A case was lodged under 363 for kidnapping at Savarkundla rural police station against the accused. (Representational) A case was lodged under 363 for kidnapping at Savarkundla rural police station against the accused. (Representational)

Amreli Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Ahmedabad on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Amreli district one year ago.

According to police, the accused, a worker with a diamond company, had allegedly eloped with a minor girl after influencing her and had brought her from Amreli to Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad rural. A case was lodged under 363 for kidnapping at Savarkundla rural police station against the accused.

“The accused had abducted the girl who was 16 years old last year in a village in Amreli and brought her to Ahmedabad. The crime went undetected for more than a year and we recently received a tip that the accused stays in a village under Dhandhuka taluka. A team then brought back the minor girl from Ahmedabad and arrested the accused,” said a police officer at Amreli.

In another case, police arrested a Narol area-based man in Ahmedabad who had eloped with a 16-year-old girl to Uttar Pradesh on May 19.

Apart from sections of abduction, he has also been booked for rape taking cognizance of the complaint filed by the victim’s parents.

“The accused worked in a factory in Narol and was staying in Ahmedabad. On May 19, he kidnapped the girl by convincing her to marry her and took her to Uttar Pradesh. A case was lodged against the accused at Narol police stations under IPC sections 363 for kidnapping, 376 for rape and sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Using technical surveillance, we tracked the movement of the accused and the girl and a police team brought her back to her parents on Thursday. We have arrested the accused,” said an official at Narol Police Station.

