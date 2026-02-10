Two members of Ravi Godara gang held after car chase in Ahmedabad

Following the completion of preliminary legal formalities, the suspects will be handed over to the Kota Police for further investigation, officers said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 10, 2026 09:55 PM IST
Two members of Ravi Godara gang held after car chase in AhmedabadBoth accused have long history-sheets with more than 20 offences to their names. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Tuesday said they arrested two members of the Ravi Godara gang, wanted by the Rajasthan Police in a case related to an interstate gun trafficking racket. The two men were in Gujarat as part of attempts to expand their gang’s activities in the state, officers said.

Police identified the arrested accused as Aman alias Bacha (Ehsanali Saiyad), 25, a resident of Bakra Mandi, Sajid Eda, under the jurisdiction of Kishorpura Police Station, Kota; and Suhaib alias Chintu (Firozkhan Pathan), 26, resident of Patanpol, under the jurisdiction of Ketuni Pol Police Station, Kota.

The Crime Branch described the move as a “major blow to organised crime”, saying that the “The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has apprehended two notorious fugitives from Kota, Rajasthan, following a high-stakes, seven-hour tactical operation. The duo, linked to the infamous Ravi Godara gang, was reportedly attempting to establish a criminal foothold in Gujarat. Intelligence suggests the two recently integrated with the Ravi Godara network and migrated to Ahmedabad with the intent of spreading their extortion web and identifying local targets.”

Both accused have long history-sheets with more than 20 offences to their names including organised extortion, attempted murder, targeted shootings and Arms Act violations.

Inspector IN Ghasura told The Indian Express, “Our team received information that gangsters wanted by the Rajasthan Police were in Ahmedabad looking to expand their illegal activities in Gujarat, especially in the extortion sector, and were looking to operate here. We carried out technical analysis and through human sources, identified phone numbers and vehicle registrations. On the intervening night on February 9 and 10, we chased the car for several kilometres between Vasna and Vejalpur before apprehending them.”

