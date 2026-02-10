Two members of Ravi Godara gang held after car chase in Ahmedabad

Both accused have long history-sheets with more than 20 offences to their names. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Tuesday said they arrested two members of the Ravi Godara gang, wanted by the Rajasthan Police in a case related to an interstate gun trafficking racket. The two men were in Gujarat as part of attempts to expand their gang’s activities in the state, officers said.

Police identified the arrested accused as Aman alias Bacha (Ehsanali Saiyad), 25, a resident of Bakra Mandi, Sajid Eda, under the jurisdiction of Kishorpura Police Station, Kota; and Suhaib alias Chintu (Firozkhan Pathan), 26, resident of Patanpol, under the jurisdiction of Ketuni Pol Police Station, Kota.