Two kids drown in Ahmedabad

Two boys drowned in a water body near a pumping station in Danilimda area of Ahmedabad on Saturday evening as incessant rains continued to lash Central Gujarat.

According to police, a pit adjacent to an under construction pumping station near Barrel market had turned into a pond due to incessant rain in the city for a week.

The minors — Arshad Ansari (12) and Rehan Mirza (13) — residents of Danilimda area of old city Ahmedabad, went to swim in the pond where they drowned.

“Family members of the deceased kids said they had gone to swim around afternoon on Saturday… However, they got stuck in the muddy water of the pond and drowned. No one else was around,” said a senior police officer at Danilimda police station.

“In the evening, the family members went looking for the kids and found them floating in the pond. Police were informed and the bodies were recovered. We have registered a case of accidental death after the postmortem concluded the cause of death as swelling up of lungs due to drowning,” the officer added.

