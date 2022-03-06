Ahmedabad: Two kg heroin seized from Tanzanian national at airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Tanzanian national on Saturday with two kilograms of heroin at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad.

This is the fifth such heroin seizure at the SVPI airport in the past two weeks by the FRI. According to DRI officials, the accused, a male passenger from Tanzania, was intercepted at the SVPI airport premises after he landed from an international flight, and his check in luggage was frisked.

“Acting on intelligence input, Officers of the DRI intercepted the passenger at SVIP Ahmedabad International Airport. During examination of his baggage, one plastic bag filled with brown powdery substance was found concealed in a false cavity at the bottom of the baggage,” read a statement from the DRI Ahmedabad.

“Forensic Science Laboratory officers carried out tests using the Field Drug Identification Test Kit. The preliminary test of the brown coloured mixture of Granules/Powder tested positive for ‘Heroin’, a NDPS drug.

Total, two kilograms of Heroin was recovered from the bag and seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985,” it added.

DRI also said that the accused admitted his involvement in drug trafficking and was arrested on Saturday under the provisions of the NDPS act, 1985.