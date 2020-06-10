Two injured in fight over tractor, six booked: Cops

According to the police, both families’ farms are adjacent to each other and they have been at loggerheads over the boundary dividing the two farm lands. (Representational Image) According to the police, both families’ farms are adjacent to each other and they have been at loggerheads over the boundary dividing the two farm lands. (Representational Image)

Narmada Police has booked six persons under charges of attempt to murder, after two persons sustained grievous injuries in a fight over parking a tractor in the farm. The altercation between members of two families was reported in Chatwada village in Nandod taluka of the district.

According to the police, both families’ farms are adjacent to each other and they have been at loggerheads over the boundary dividing the two farm lands. On June 9, one of the accused had reached the farm to park the tractor close by, to which the owner of the neighbouring farm had objected, stating that the tractor was being parked partially in his farm.

An argument ensued between the two and other members of their families joined in, the police said. The situation spiralled into physical violence after the members began attacking each other with sticks and axes. The matter was brought to a halt after other villagers intervened and those injured were rushed to the hospital. Two of them have sustained grievous injuries and are under treatment. The rest were given preliminary first aid and discharged. They have now been quarantined for Covid-19 testing before their arrests.

“The families have had prior issues related to their farm limits.The matter escalated yesterday and led to violence. No violence had been reported before. Further investigations will be conducted after we seek their custody once their Covid tests are done,” a police official said.

Cross complaints were registered by both the families. Six persons have been booked under IPC sections 307 (Murder), 325 (Causing grievous hurt), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 114 (Abettor present).

