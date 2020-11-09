Ahmedabad: Two-hour window for bursting crackers on Nov 14

As per the directive, city residents are allowed to burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on November 14. (Representational)

Ahead of Diwali, the Ahmedabad city police on Sunday issued directives allowing city residents a two-hour window on November 14 to burst firecrackers in limited spaces amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a directive issued on Sunday by Amit Vishwakarma, incharge police commissioner of Ahmedabad city, an order has been passed under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to regulate the sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers.

As per the directive, city residents are allowed to burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on November 14. A ban has been put on the sale, purchase or bursting of “series crackers” also known as “Lari”, as it spreads more air and noise pollution.

Only firecrackers certified by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) that emit up to 145 decibel sound have been allowed for sale and purchase. Bursting of firecrackers is not allowed within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, courts or religious places that are silent zones. It is not allowed in market places, lanes, public routes, petrol pump or LPG gas stations and such godowns that store highly inflammable substances.

A ban has also been put on import or possession/sale of any foreign firecrackers and sale/purchase of “sky lantern” or “balloon firecrackers”. The directive also puts a ban on sale or purchase of firecrackers through online retail websites such as Flipkart and Amazon.

“Any police personnel of or above the rank of head constable can book the offenders of the mentioned directive under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order given by a public servant and take action against them,” read the notification issued by Vishwakarma.

