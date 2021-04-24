Two hospital staffers held for attempt to ‘sell’ Covid bed in Gujarat

The two accused were booked under IPC section 406 for criminal breach of trust, 120b for criminal conspiracy, 336 for rash and negligent act, police sources said. (Express Photo)

TWO PERSONS employed at Civil Hospital in Rajkot were arrested on Thursday for allegedly “trying to sell” vacant beds to kin of Covid patients for Rs 9,000 each, police said on Friday.

This comes after a video went viral online Wednesday, purportedly showing one of the arrested staffers of Civil Hospital in Pradyumannagar demanding Rs 9,000 from the family members of a Covid patient in lieu of immediate admission.

Police identified the accused as Jagdish Solanki (20) of Jam-nagar, an attendant at the hospital and Hitesh Mahida (18) of Devbhoomi Dwarka, who is part of the sanitation team at the same hospital. Initial investigations have ruled out involvement of more people in theice said.

“We identified and traced the two accused, who had fled to Jamnagar after the video surfaced online. The two said they used to negotiate with relatives of Covid patients and Hitesh used to keep a watch on the admitted patients who were critical. Upon the death of an admitted patient, the duo met kin of an 85-year-old woman and demanded Rs 9,000 in lieu of immediate admission. The patient was on a stretcher and Jagdish wore a PPE kit to transfer the patient from the waiting area to COVID ward. He then made the patient lie down on the vacant bed of a deceased patient and negotiated with staff and doctors to treat the patient claiming that she was his relative. We have not yet found involvement of any other staff of the civil hospital in the case,” said a statement from Rajkot City Police.

