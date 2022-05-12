Two held from Delhi-NCR over insurance fraud of Rs 35 lakh

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested two accused from Delhi-NCR region for allegedly committing an insurance fraud of Rs 35 lakh against an Ahmedabad-based businessman.

According to police, Shubham Adhikari (25), a resident of Noida, and Satendra Kumar Jatav (32), a native of Hapud in UP, were detained by a cybercrime team and brought to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly duped Pashabhai Patel of Rs 35.13 lakh from March 2021 to May this year by impersonating as India First Life Insurance Company.

“The accused contacted Shah claiming to be from an insurance company in March 2021 and offered him to settle his ongoing policy for a one time big amount. Using that as bait, the accused took over Rs 35 lakh from Shah in different installments under various fake surcharges,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Police also said that the accused were part of an NCR-based gang that targeted disgruntled customers of insurance companies.

“The accused had a database of customers and they used to dial them up at random to ask if they had any grievance with their existing policies. After gaining confidence and full details of the gullible victims, they used to impersonate as company officials and offer a one time settlement claim as bait. Then under various surcharges, the accused used to charge money from victims,” said the official.