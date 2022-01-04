scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
Two held for stabbing priest to death in Ahmedabad

According to police, the victim identified as Ashish alias Lalo Goswami, a resident of Naroda, who worked as a priest at Baliyadev and Seetla Mata temple at Saijpur in Krishnanagar and also ran a pan shop adjacent to it, was found dead outside the temple premises.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
January 4, 2022 1:48:17 am
GST billing scam, tax evasion, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice arrested Kamlesh Khuman and Manish Sagathia, employees at a private company ‘ E Chroma Express’ located near the temple for the murder. (Representative image)

Police arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing to death a 38-year-old priest of a temple in Ahmedabad’s Krishnanagar on Sunday.

Police arrested Kamlesh Khuman and Manish Sagathia, employees at a private company ‘ E Chroma Express’ located near the temple for the murder.

“On Sunday morning, the two accused started a scuffle with the company’s security guard. Ashish came out of his temple to diffuse the matter and in a fit of rage the two accused stabbed him multiple times in his private parts. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police official at Krishnanagar police station.

