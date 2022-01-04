Two held for stabbing priest to death in Ahmedabad

January 4, 2022 1:48:17 am
Police arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing to death a 38-year-old priest of a temple in Ahmedabad’s Krishnanagar on Sunday.
According to police, the victim identified as Ashish alias Lalo Goswami, a resident of Naroda, who worked as a priest at Baliyadev and Seetla Mata temple at Saijpur in Krishnanagar and also ran a pan shop adjacent to it, was found dead outside the temple premises.
Police arrested Kamlesh Khuman and Manish Sagathia, employees at a private company ‘ E Chroma Express’ located near the temple for the murder.
“On Sunday morning, the two accused started a scuffle with the company’s security guard. Ashish came out of his temple to diffuse the matter and in a fit of rage the two accused stabbed him multiple times in his private parts. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police official at Krishnanagar police station.
