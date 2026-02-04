Two held for ‘raping’ woman in Surat

The accused had illegally confined her to the house, where she was raped and threatened.

Two persons – one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from West Bengal – were arrested for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Wednesday. One of the accused also falsely claimed to the woman earlier that he belongs to a particular community, police said.

Police identified the two arrested accused as Aman Verma (21), and ‘Rohit’ alias Tauhidul Shaikh, in his late 20s. Both have been booked on charges of rape, illegal detention and life threat. On Wednesday, the duo were produced before the Surat district court that sent them to police custody for two days.

According to the police complaint, the victim, who is in her 20s and hails from Rajasthan, met Aman Verma (a waiter at a hotel in Surat) through social media in December last year. During regular chats and video calls, Aman told her to visit Surat on his birthday in January.