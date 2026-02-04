Two held for ‘raping’ woman in Surat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two persons – one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from West Bengal – were arrested for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Wednesday. One of the accused also falsely claimed to the woman earlier that he belongs to a particular community, police said.
Police identified the two arrested accused as Aman Verma (21), and ‘Rohit’ alias Tauhidul Shaikh, in his late 20s. Both have been booked on charges of rape, illegal detention and life threat. On Wednesday, the duo were produced before the Surat district court that sent them to police custody for two days.
According to the police complaint, the victim, who is in her 20s and hails from Rajasthan, met Aman Verma (a waiter at a hotel in Surat) through social media in December last year. During regular chats and video calls, Aman told her to visit Surat on his birthday in January.
She travelled to Surat and was picked up by Aman and his friend Tauhidul, who introduced himself as ‘Rohit’ to her. They took her to a hotel, where Aman allegedly offered a spiked soft drink to her and raped her after she lost consciousness. On the next day, he took her to the residence of the other accused, where she was allegedly raped by them.
A few days ago, she managed to escape from the house of reached her hometown in Rajasthan, where she registered an offence of rape against Aman and Rohit with the local police station.
The rape complaint was transferred to the juridisdictional police station in Surat city, as the alleged crime happened there.
A senior police officer said, “The accused had illegally confined her to the house, where she was raped and threatened. We have asked her to visit the police station here so that we can get more information. Medical examination of both the accused has been done.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ishan Kishan opened with Abhishek Sharma instead of Sanju Samson in the warm-up match against South Africa, as per skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav wanted to challenge their bowlers and avoid the impact of dew later on. Kishan, who made a strong comeback after being dropped from the national team, is now the backup wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup.