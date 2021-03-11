Two held for murder of cattle herder in Anand

He was taken to civil hospital in Anand where he was declared brought dead," said a police officer.

A day after a 27-year-old cattle herder was killed in a remote location in Anand, police Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly attacking him in a loot bid.

Police said Bhaskar Rabari alias Vishnu, a resident of Rabariwas near in Anand town was waylaid on his motorcycle around 12:30 am on March 9 by two unidentified men at a road stretch near Yamuna park . Police have arrested Akash Mackwan and Farhan Memon, both residents of Anand town for the murder.

“Around 12 am on February 10, Rabari had taken his motorcycle to look for a missing buffalo which had not returned to his shed. The victim was waylaid by the two accused who tried to snatch his bike and when he resisted, he was stabbed multiple times with a knife. He was taken to civil hospital in Anand where he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.