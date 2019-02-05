Two held for ‘human trafficking’ after Gujarat HC rap

After receiving a rap from the Gujarat High Court, city police have arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with an alleged human trafficking case.

Prakash Marathi, a resident of Bapunagar, was arrested late Sunday night. Sources said that he worked closely with one Maya Sathwara, 30, who is said to be one of the kingpins of the human trafficking gang. Sathwara was arrested Saturday.

Nearly seven months ago, police had allowed the accused to walk free, and closed the case.

The case came to light during the hearing of a case of a 16-year-old missing girl, which was being investigated by the CBI, in the High Court. The father of the 16-year-old had told the High Court that a girl from his locality, who was allegedly abducted after being “intoxicated” by a woman identified as Maya in 2017, had returned home on July 24, 2018.

After returning home, the girl had narrated to the police how she was allegedly intoxicated and sold off at least three times by Maya Sathwara. The girl had said that the third person whom she was married to brought her to Ishanpur after coming to know her story. However, Ishanpur police did not take any action against Sathwara. According to sources, police took statement of the accused, but did not file any FIR.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Justice Justice J B Pardiwala of the High Court on January 11 had ordered the police to register an FIR.