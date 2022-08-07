Two held for committing ‘time out’ fraud against banks through ATMs

August 7, 2022 11:39:05 pm
Two men from Haryana were apprehended by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell for allegedly committing “time out” frauds against banks through automated teller machine (ATM) kiosks in Ahmedabad.
According to police, Rahul Khan (21) and Mohammad Akhil Iliyas (30), from Mewat in Haryana, were held from Relief Road area of old city Ahmedabad with 39 debit cards, which they were using to commit frauds through ATMs.
A senior officer of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell said, “On Saturday, the duo visited Central Bank ATM near Lal Darwaza and carried out 14 transactions using 14 different debit cards to withdraw Rs 1.4 lakh. The accused had legitimate bank cards under their names… At the ATM kiosk, they would enter the PIN number to withdraw cash and keep their hands at the vault… As the cash is about to be dispensed, they would grab the cash midway and hold it till the ATM ‘times out’ and the transaction is cancelled.”
The officer added that as per ATM mechanism, once cash is dispensed, it cannot go back to the machine. “The accused would take that cash but a bank entry would be made about withdrawal from their accounts… they would contact the bank and complain about the deduction when no cash was dispensed. The bank would refund the money into their account within seven days after checking the ‘time out’ entry… This way, the accused carried out fraud against several banks,” the officer said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Taking cognisance, police booked the two under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
UGC chief says CUET cancelled at few centres due to reports of sabotage
It is for citizens to transform the Constitution: Justice Chandrachud
It is for citizens to transform the Constitution: Justice Chandrachud
KBC 14: Aamir Khan and Major D P Singh won Rs 50 lakh by answering this question
McGrath plays Commonwealth Games final despite testing positive for Covid-19
Haryana inching closer to PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, says Khattar
Wife’s friend held for man’s murder in June
Tripura: Senior TMC leader, supporters quit party, join Congress
Punjab CM bats for legal guarantee for MSP, seeks panel with ‘real farmers’ as members
Non-bailable warrant issued against UP minister in 2015 violence case
HI writes to FIH on clock fiasco; wants regulations to be amended, guilty officials punished
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority’s list of ‘illegal’ land dealers