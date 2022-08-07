scorecardresearch
Two held for committing ‘time out’ fraud against banks through ATMs

According to police, Rahul Khan (21) and Mohammad Akhil Iliyas (30), from Mewat in Haryana, were held from Relief Road area of old city Ahmedabad with 39 debit cards, which they were using to commit frauds through ATMs.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 7, 2022 11:39:05 pm
Two men from Haryana were apprehended by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell for allegedly committing “time out” frauds against banks through automated teller machine (ATM) kiosks in Ahmedabad.

A senior officer of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell said, “On Saturday, the duo visited Central Bank ATM near Lal Darwaza and carried out 14 transactions using 14 different debit cards to withdraw Rs 1.4 lakh. The accused had legitimate bank cards under their names… At the ATM kiosk, they would enter the PIN number to withdraw cash and keep their hands at the vault… As the cash is about to be dispensed, they would grab the cash midway and hold it till the ATM ‘times out’ and the transaction is cancelled.”

The officer added that as per ATM mechanism, once cash is dispensed, it cannot go back to the machine. “The accused would take that cash but a bank entry would be made about withdrawal from their accounts… they would contact the bank and complain about the deduction when no cash was dispensed. The bank would refund the money into their account within seven days after checking the ‘time out’ entry… This way, the accused carried out fraud against several banks,” the officer said.

More from Ahmedabad

Taking cognisance, police booked the two under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust.

