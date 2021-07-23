Two held for ‘attempt to extort money’ from Surat trader

The accused were identified as Sagar Mahajan (21) and his friend Kiran Mahajan (21), both residents of the Limbayat area. (Representational)

Surat police on Friday arrested two youths for an alleged extortion attempt in which the duo demanded Rs 2 crore from a textile trader.

Police said that the accused sent a letter to Lokesh Sanghvi, who runs a textile trading shop in Shiv Shakti Textile market, demanding the money.

The accused were identified as Sagar Mahajan (21) and his friend Kiran Mahajan (21), both residents of the Limbayat area.

A parcel — which contained the letter titled “D Company” along with a pistol, four live cartridges, and photos of the trader’s house, his shop and his farmhouse —— was handed over to the trader by a juvenile July 22. According to police, the accused paid Rs 20 to the juvenile, a class 11 student, to deliver the parcel.

In the letter the accused demanded Rs 2 crore from the trader and said that one of his family members would be killed if he failed to pay the money.

After Lokesh filed a complaint with the Salabatpura police station, the police identified the boy who delivered the letter and later picked him up.

Upon questioning him, the boy disclosed the names of the two youths and said that he was unaware of the contents of the parcel that he had delivered.

“Sagar Mahajan had been working in Lokesh Singhvi’s firm for the last eight years and was demanding a salary hike… A couple of months ago, the accused had also demanded Rs. 10,000 from the owner to carry out the cremation of his friend’s mother, but the request was turned down by Lokesh… Sagar then hatched a plan along with his friend Kiran to extort money from the textile trader,” Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, adding that the accused learnt the modus operandi through YouTube videos.

Police said that the juvenile has not been booked and would be made a witness in the case.