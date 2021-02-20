Ahmedabad: Two held for assaulting pregnant woman, killing unborn child

Kamlawati, the complaint stated, was allegedly kicked in the belly by the two accused.

Two persons were arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman leading to her miscarriage in Ahmedabad’s Narol area, the police said.

According to police, Pankaj Pandey and Shani Pandey, both residents of Narol, were held after they allegedly assaulted Kamlawati Pandey (26) at a residential society in Vaishali Nagar of Narol on Thursday afternoon.

As per the victim’s complaint, the two accused picked up a fight with Kamlawati, who was four-month pregnant, and her sister-in-law Tara Kumari outside the former’s residence Thursday afternoon. Kamlawati, the complaint stated, was allegedly kicked in the belly by the two accused.

“Earlier, I used to live in Dinesh Bharwad Chhali at Saijpur village of Narol and Pankaj Pandey had a relationship with my sister-in-law Tara Kumari. After we got to know about the relationship, our family moved to a rented residence in Vaishali Nagar. On Thursday afternoon, Pankaj and his friend Shani arrived at our residence and demanded to see Tara Kumari. They started assaulting us and Pankaj kicked me on my belly several times. I then called my husband, who then contacted 108 ambulance services and I was taken to LG Hospital. During my treatment, the doctors told me that the foetus died due to the assault,” the victim stated in her police complaint.

Taking cognizance, the police have booked the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 316 for causing death of an unborn child, 323 for causing hurt, 294B for obscenity and 506 for criminal intimidation.

“We have arrested the two accused. The woman is still admitted at LG Hospital. Further investigation is going on in the case,” a police officer at Narol police station said.