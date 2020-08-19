Two Gujarat varsities among top 5 in ARIIA rankings

The GTU Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth and Registrar K N Kher complimented GTU Innovation cell head Dr Sanjay Chauhan and his team and students for this achievement.

Two universities from Gujarat have been ranked among the top five public-funded institutes by Ministry of Education’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), for start-up projects and entrepreneurship, which was declared on Tuesday.

Under the public-funded institutions category, Anand Agricultural University is ranked fourth while Graduate School of Engineering and Technology, Gujarat Technological University Ahmedabad has been ranked fifth among 121 government institutes that participated.

“Two universities from the state have been ranked among the top five for the first time. This is a result of hard work of last four years. The state government’s efforts like i-Hub and Student Start-up and Innovation Policy (SSIP) have paid off. Also, the state had launched its own hackathon even before the central government announced one. Next year, we will try for more universities to appear in these top rankings,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The CMO Gujarat twitter handle too tweeted, “The efforts of Gujarat education department to promote students innovations and start-ups are manifested through this recognition as Gujarat is the only state to get two universities under the category of state-funded universities having featured in this list’. “This is an achievement for Gujarat that among top five, two universities have been awarded from the state. Both institutes are grantees of phase one under Student Start-up and Innovation Policy (SSIP). Consistent efforts of the state government have been acknowledged and this will encourage other institutes to work towards start-ups,” said Principal Secretary (Education) Anju Sharma.

The rankings were announced in total six categories divided broadly under government-funded, self-financed and institute of national importance where a new category of higher education institutions for women was introduced this year.

The GTU Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth and Registrar K N Kher complimented GTU Innovation cell head Dr Sanjay Chauhan and his team and students for this achievement.

Other institutes from Gujarat that have been ranked between 11th to 25th band under Institute of National Importance are National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar.

Gujarat University, Ahmedabad too has appeared in government funded universities, ranked in the band of 6th and 25th while Vishwakarma Government Engineering College in Ahmedabad has ranked under the category of government funded colleges between 6th and 25th. As many as 121 government institutes participated under the government-funded institutes category, 373 under private and self-financed and 62 Institute of National Importance and Central Universities participated under its category.

Under the ARIIA, institutions are ranked on innovation-related globally acceptable indicators. These indicators include successful innovation and start-ups and funding innovation and start-ups; intellectual property, technology transfer and commercialisation; annual budget spent on promoting and supporting innovation and entrepreneurship activities; IPR activities, pre incubation and incubation infrastructure and courses on innovation; IPR and entrepreneurship development in descending order of weightage.

