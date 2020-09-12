Two girls rescued from spa in Surat, 3 arrested

The arrested accused are identified as Mansukh Kathiriya and Vijay Paghra, the owners of the centre, and manager Vishal Vankhede, all residents of Surat.

Surat police rescued a 14-year-old girl Bangladeshi girl and a 19-year-girl from Punjab from a spa centre in Surat and arrested three persons, including the owners, on Saturday. Police said that the Bangladeshi girl was kidnapped from Khulna district in Bangladesh two years ago.

Acting on a tip off, the anti-human trafficking cell of Surat Crime Branch on Saturday raided the spa centre in Infinity Hub, a commercial complex on Althan Bhimrad Road in Surat city. The arrested accused are identified as Mansukh Kathiriya and Vijay Paghra, the owners of the centre, and manager Vishal Vankhede, all residents of Surat.

The minor girl from Khulna told the police that she was kidnapped by a person from her village and brought to India two years ago.

Police have carried out Covid-19 test of all the accused, while the girls have been sent to a women’s home.

Assistant commissioner of police, Surat crime branch, R R Sarwaiya said, “The Bangadeshi girl’s father had lodged a kidnapping complaint with the Khulna district police against one Mohsin two years ago. The girl from Punjab was brought to Surat to work at the spa three days ago.”

“Mohsin had sold her to a person called Milan in Bangalore. She stayed there for a few months after which she was again sold to a woman called Nitu in Mumbai. She then sold the girl to one Shabbir Alam of Surat, who then sold the girl to Mansukh Katheriya for Rs 50,000. The rescued girls have told us that they were sexually exploited at the spa. We are trying to trace those who were involved in trafficking the girl,” Sarwariya added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.