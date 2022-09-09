scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Two gets 10 years in jail for transporting beef in Mahisagar

The FIR in the case was lodged at the Virpur police station on June 7, 2021—three days after a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed that the samples of meat seized were that of beef.

The court upheld the prosecution case that the two were involved in the business of transporting and selling beef. (Representational/File)

A sessions court in Lunawada of Mahisagar district Wednesday sentenced two persons to 10 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh each in a 2021 case of transporting beef in Virpur. However, the court acquitted the two from the charges of public nuisance, hurting religious sentiments, and slaughter, stating the prosecution was “unable to establish” the guilt of the accused.

The sessions judge held that the two accused—Asghar Hussain Ghulam Hussain Dhori, 29, and Fazalunissa alias Farzanabanu Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh, 54, both residents of Modasa in Aravalli—guilty of transporting beef for sale, prohibited under sections of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954. The court upheld the prosecution case that the two were involved in the business of transporting and selling beef.

However, it also held that the prosecution had failed to prove that the accused slaughtered the cow and did so with the intention of hurting religious sentiments. The court awarded 10 years of simple imprisonment and a concurrent sentence of seven years of simple imprisonment as well as a fine of Rs 2 lakh each to both accused.

The FIR in the case was lodged at the Virpur police station on June 7, 2021—three days after a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed that the samples of meat seized were that of beef. The accused were apprehended from Modasa-Virpur road on May 30, 2021, while transporting 50 kilos of beef worth Rs 4,000 packed in three plastic bags in an auto rickshaw belonging to Dhori. The police had also seized the auto rickshaw, which the court has now directed to be released.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

The court also rejected the defence claim that the “delay” in registering the FIR should be held against the prosecution, observing that an FIR “can be booked only if the FSL confirms the sample to be that of cow beef”.

More from Ahmedabad
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The accused were arrested under Sections of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954 Sections prohibiting slaughter, sale and purchase as well as transport of cow beef and Indian Penal Code Sections for public nuisance (268), injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class (295), and mischief by killing or maiming cattle (429) as well as Gujarat Police Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:00:42 am
Next Story

AMC approves Rs 359 crore for works related to National Games, other activities

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

India defeat Afghanistan by 101 runs
Asia Cup

India defeat Afghanistan by 101 runs

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement