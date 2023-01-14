scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Two FPOs of farmers doing natural, organic farming in Rajkot approved

With this, the number of FPOs in Rajkot district has gone up to 13 and Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu said that his target is to facilitate formation of nine more.

“These two new FPOs have already appointed their chief operating executives as is required by the scheme,” the collector said.
The district-level monitoring committee of Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) of Rajkot has given its sanction to two new FPOs formed by farmers doing cow-centred natural farming and organic farming.

With this, the number of FPOs in Rajkot district has gone up to 13 and Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu said that his target is to facilitate formation of nine more. At its meeting convened late on Thursday evening, the district-level monitoring committee headed by the district collector decided to give its approval to two more FPOs.

In cow-centred farming, the approach being promoted by Subhash Palekar, farmers use cow urine, dung and other cow products as agricultural input while shunning use of synthetic chemicals and chemical fertilisers. In organic farming, farmers use only organic materials and products, which may not necessarily be products of a cow. “These two new FPOs have already appointed their chief operating executives as is required by the scheme,” the collector said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 03:50 IST
