Two FIRs lodged over clashes between NSUI, ‘ABVP members’

Two FIRs were lodged following a clash between members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and another group which the former claimed to be members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

One of the two FIRs was filed at the Navrangpura police station against NSUI general secretary Kunal Singh Jetawat, five other NSUI workers and four other unidentified persons on Tuesday night.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint filed by one Preet Shah, who claimed that he along with NSUI workers Ansul Bharwad and Dharmaraj Jadeja, had organised Navratri programme September 23 where he had a fight with the two others over not inviting Jetawat for the event.

On September 25, when Shah and 30 others went for dinner at a hotel in Navrangpura, Bharwad and Jadeja with two other unidentified men called him outside to meet Jetawat.

When he came outside, the trio along with two other unidentified men allegedly took Shah into the car, beat him up, and took him to the Gujarat University’s Block C boy’s hostel, “as per Jetawat’s orders”, Shah said.

Shah alleged that Jetawat along with forty other men “tied and beat up” Shah and another friend Kunal Chauhan who followed the car and threatened kill them if they inform the matter to police.

The FIR was lodged against Jetawat, Bharwad, Jadeja, Hiren Kothari, Amit Jadhav and other four unidentified men under charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement, (IPC sections 365, 342 ) , sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

“The investigation is going on. No arrests have been made yet,” said the Investigating Officer, AA Desai, the Police Inspector of Navrangpura police station.

Meanwhile, national coordinator of NSUI Bhavik Solanki, said that the FIR by Preet Shah was a counter against Jetawat’s, who had filed a complaint in the Gujarat University Police Station, after he was allegedly attacked twice by the ABVP workers of the University.

According to him, Jetawat is admitted to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Hospital.

The FIR filed based on Jetawat’s complaint on Tuesday at Gujarat University Police station alleged that ABVP workers, brought weapons into the University campus and vandalised and fought with some boys of the hostel. On the next day, these ABVP activists threatened to kill Kunal Singh Jetawat and he ran and got into a police car nearby.

According to the FIR, the gang broke the iron grill of the car and hit him with a stick on his head.

The accused named in the FIR are Divyapal Solanki, Bhavin Padiyar, Vishal Desai, Raj Desai, Dhairya Patel, Harshvardhan Patel, who were booked under sections 143, (Punishment) 147 (Punishment for rioting), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and other relevant sections of the IPC.

As per an official of the Gujarat University Police Station, the investigation is still going on, no arrests have been made.