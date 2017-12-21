Two FIRs filed against Hardik Patel for taking out a roadshow in Ahmedabad

Hardik Patel has been booked for his Ahmedabad roadshow on December 11. Hardik Patel has been booked for his Ahmedabad roadshow on December 11.

Two FIRs have been filed against Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and his supporters for taking out a roadshow in Ahmedabad on December 11 without police permission. Bopal police Tuesday night filed an FIR against Hardik, the two persons who had unsuccessfully sought police permission for the roadshow, and around 50 people who participated in it. Inspector I H Gohil told The Indian Express, “We filed the FIR last night against Hardik and the others for taking out the rally without permission.”

The other FIR was filed by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch on December 13 for similar offence, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB) Deepan Bhadran. Gohil said: “I have heard about a separate FIR lodged for this offence by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch. I don’t know about that (case), but in our case the roadshow started from the area (Bopal) under my jurisdiction so we have registered the FIR.”

The 15-km roadshow from Bopal to Nikol had passed through several localities dominated by the Patidar community in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Police had also not granted permission to the roadshows of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the BJP on December 12, a day before campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections ended.

On Tuesday, Hardik had tweeted: “BJP is prepared to take legal action against me. But it doesn’t matter and I will keep fighting for the rights of people.”

The PAAS leader, who had drawn massive support during his rallies, couldn’t prevent the BJP from winning Patidar-dominated seats both in Ahmedabad and Surat. Hardik is also facing two sedition cases lodged by DCB Ahmedabad and DCB Surat. He is also facing a case of loot at a BJP leader’s office in Visnagar, Mehsana. On Wednesday, Hardik was supposed to remain present at Visnagar court, but he sought exemption which was granted.

