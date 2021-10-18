Two dead, six injured as SUV falls into well in Mehsana

Two persons including a toddler lost their lives and six others were injured in Satlasana area of Mehsana on Sunday night, after the SUV they were travelling in fell into a well.

Police said the accident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday when a Scorpio SUV carrying 10 persons lost control and went off the highway near Patelvadi of Satlasana and fell into an open well. They added that the driver lost control of the vehicle to avoid collision with a two-wheeler.

The deceased have been identified as Yashrajsinh Chauhan (1.5) and an elderly woman called Janiba Chandarsinh. Both of them were residents of Bhanavas in Satlasana.

“A Scorpio vehicle with 10 people on board was travelling from Bhanavas to Satlasana on Sunday night when it met with an accident. Locals tried to rescue the survivors and police teams also reached the spot. The vehicle was taken out with the help of a crane in the wee hours of Monday. By then, two people had died. The injured have been shifted to Vadnagar hospital. A case of accidental death has been lodged,” an official at Satlasana police station said.