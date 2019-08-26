Two dead as groups clash over moneylending in Gujarat’s Anand village

Two people died and five others were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over moneylending in Khambhat taluka of Anand district on Sunday afternoon.

The two groups — a combination of members from both the Patel and the Molesalam Garasiya (Muslim) community — allegedly clashed over settling an old money matter, police said.

One of the accused, identified as Tejas Patel, had an enmity with one of the injured, Sagar alias Rijju Chavda, over meddling in each other’s moneylending business. The duo along with their aides decided to meet at the bus stop near Undel village in Khambhat taluka of Anand district to settle the matter.

The discussions, however, turned into heated arguments and the groups started attacking each other with sharp weapons, police said. They also vandalised each others’ vehicles, they said. The deceased were identified as Shahil Chavda and Mohsin Allarakha Malek, while Sagar is said to be in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the SSG Hospital. The other injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Khambhat government hospital.

“The two groups that clashed today were both led by Patel community members. There is no communal angle to it. Two people died and one is in a critical condition. Only one FIR has been filed so far and there is no cross complaint in the matter. Seven people have been named as accused and we have already formed teams to arrest the accused. Police deployment will continue in the village to maintain law and order,” said Reema Munshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Khambhat.

The seven accused named in the FIR are Tejas Patel, Dhaval Patel, Kanubhai Patel, Ketanbhai Patel, Prateshbhai Patel, Rinkesh Patel, Kanu Patel. All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 143 (Punishment – Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).