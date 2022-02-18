Two dead after trucks collide in Gandhinagar

The deceased — identified as Arjun Patel and Aakash Patel — are residents of Sardhav village in Gandhinagar and were in their early twenties.

Two persons were killed and another two were injured after a Disc Jockey (DJ) sound truck crashed into a parked truck at Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Gandhinagar Wednesday, police said. According to the police, the accident occurred around 4 am when a truck, with four people on board and equipped with a DJ Sound system, rammed the truck parked along the roadside near Jaspur village.

The deceased — identified as Arjun Patel and Aakash Patel — are residents of Sardhav village in Gandhinagar and were in their early twenties. The two injured have been identified as Rohan Thakor and Hardik Thakor.

The front portion of the Eicher truck got stuck in the parked truck under the impact of the collision. A team of the Fire Safety Department had to detach the two by pulling them with other vehicles, the police said.

“’Akash Sound’, a DJ team, had gone to Ganeshpura village at Bagodara in Ahmedabad to perform at a wedding. They set off for the return journey around 4 am. After exiting from the Vaishnodevi overbridge, the DJ vehicle, which was being driven by Akash Patel, lost control and crashed into a parked truck at full speed. We have lodged a case against the deceased Akash under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence. It is possible that the driver slept off while driving and lost control,” said a senior police official at Adalaj police station.