Two-day visit to Gujarat: Shah to inaugurate flyovers, oversee vaccination drive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on June 21 and 22 to inaugurate three flyovers and oversee the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Gandhinagar, his Lok Sabha constituency.

The visit assumes significance as BJP has already began preparations for the 2022 Assembly polls. According to the schedule shared by party’s state unit, Shah will be first visiting a vaccination centre in the upscale Bodakdev locality of Ahmedabad June 21.

Gujarat will be permitting walk-in registrations for the age group of 18-44 years in some districts and municipal corporations from June 21 .

Thereafter, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate three flyovers, of which two are at Vaishnodevi crossroad and Khodiyar container depot on the SG road that links the posh western areas of Ahmedabad with the state capital Gandhinagar. The third, is a newly built railway overbridge on the Pansar-Chhatral road, near Kalol.

At a public event held as per Covid guidelines, Shah will also inaugurate a newly building belonging to APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee), Kalol.

On June 21 afternoon, he will be visiting a vaccination centre in Kolavada and Rupal in Gandhina-gar. On June 22, he will be participating in a tree plantation drive in Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad. Office bearers from the BJP said that the more events including political meetings could be added to Shah’s itinerary on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited Ahmedabad and inaugurated Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) new state headquarters. Kejriwal also announced that AAP would be contesting on all the 182 seats in the upcoming state assembly polls.