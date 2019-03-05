I will be back after 2019 (polls) too, so don’t worry: Modi in Ahmedabad

Laying the foundation stone of a socio-religious complex of the Kadva Patidar community, located between Ahmedabad near Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he was coming back to power after the Lok Sabha elections, due in few months, and that his home in Delhi was open to the community to seek any help required from his government.

“I am coming after 2019 (polls), too, so do not worry,” he said at the launch of the Vishva Umiyadham project. “If anything is required to be done by the Government of India, then the house in Delhi (7 Lok Kalyan Marg) is yours,” he said. In his speech, Modi highlighted two social issues — the high rate of female foeticide and (substance) addiction among its youth.

The PM asked the community to take an oath to not indulge in female foeticide anymore. “If we move forward but on the wrong path, can we call it progress,” he asked. “We pray to Ma Umiya (the deity) and kill a girl child in the mother’s womb,” he said, showing a mirror to the community. “Will Ma forgive that,” he asked the gathering. “Why are you quiet now?”

He said that he had earlier castigated the people of Unjha for the lowest sex ratio in Gujarat. “I was very angry with people from Unjha…At the place of Ma Umiya, girl children were killed,” he said.

Urging the community members to take an oath, he also stressed that doctors of the community should not tread the wrong path. “Raise both your hands and take an oath that we will not in our community not even by mistake indulge in the sin of female foeticide,” he said. “Also, (ensure that) the doctors of our community too do not go on the wrong path to earn money,” he added.

Modi also raised the issue of drug addiction. “Unfortunately, our young generation has got into so many things (drugs) that will destroy our coming generation. We have to save our young generation. We have to ensure that our boys do not take to addiction. With money, all these things (drugs) should not enter our houses. It is the responsibility of us all to ensure this does not happen,” he said.

The PM, however, refrained from speaking on the issue of Patidar reservation in government jobs and education — a demand raised by youth leader Hardik Patel — in the wake of his government allowing 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. He is scheduled to address another Patidar event on Tuesday.

The Patidar Empowerment Hub is expected to be completed in 10 years. In the first phase, a large Umiya temple and a skill university will be built within five years. Other units that the complex will house are a training centre for youth and widows, a career development and employment centre among others.